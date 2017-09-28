Preparations for F1 frenzy in top gear

Staff are seen replacing banners at the Sepang International Circuit. — Picture by Azneal Ishak SEPANG, Sept 29 — Slowly but surely, everything is being put in place at the Sepang International Circuit (SIC) for the super fast Formula 1 Petronas Malaysia Grand Prix.

It is back for one last time this weekend and everyone involved has been sweating it out in the searing heat of the track to ensure it gets a proper send-off.

The 15-turn track was continuously inspected by technical officers throughout the past week to ensure every bend and straight of the circuit is up to mark before the Federation International Automobile (FIA) inspects the venue today.

Sepang is best known for the high speed left-right sweeps of turns five and six, the flicks of turn seven and eight, and the fast corners of 12 and 13 before drivers attack turn 15 and go full throttle down the straight.

In the midst of track inspection, the unsung heroes comprising SIC staff and volunteers have spent many hours each day to ensure everything runs like clockwork for this edition.

On Tuesday, the media was given the opportunity to observe the preparations.

Team members from the various F1 teams were already seen getting the pit and garage areas ready.

A Ferrari team member said race day was usually the day when most nerves settled and preparation to get thNoteings perfect continued.

The temperature at Sepang was at about 35°C on Tuesday, yet everyone worked tirelessly to ensure their task was completed although drenched in sweat and working extra hours — all for the finale.

Over the years, the event has attracted tourists from all over the world, not only for the race but also the mall area where the fun and games take place.

Fans can expect yet another memorable outing.

From the 1999 inaugural race — won by Eddie Irvine — to Kimi Raikkonen’s dramatic win in 2003, Sepang has definitely always seen heart-stopping action during the 56 laps each year.

Sepang is special — especially with unpredictable weather be it a storm or blistering heat.

It’s all systems go for a memorable last F1 race.