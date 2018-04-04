Kuala Lumpur 34°C, Mostly Cloudy

Premier League spent record £211m on agent fees

Tools

Liverpool paid out the most to agents by spending £.8 million over the February 1 2017 to January 31 2018 period, which covers the last two transfer windows. — Reuters picLiverpool paid out the most to agents by spending £.8 million over the February 1 2017 to January 31 2018 period, which covers the last two transfer windows. — Reuters picLONDON, April 4 ― Premier League clubs paid agents a record £211 million (RM1.14 billion) over the last year, up £37 million from the previous year, according to data released by the Football Association.

Liverpool paid out the most to agents by spending £.8 million over the February 1 2017 to January 31 2018 period, which covers the last two transfer windows.

Chelsea were second with £25.1 million, league leaders Manchester City had an outlay of 23.4 million pounds and Manchester United were fourth with £18 million.

Watford, currently 11th in the league, were the fifth-highest spenders, paying out £13.3 million to agents. ― Reuters

