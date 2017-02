Porto to sign Atletico starlet Oliver for €20m

Porto coach Nuno Espirito Santo has started Oliver Torres in 27 matches this season. — Reuters picLISBON, Feb 10 — Porto yesterday activated a €20 million (RM95 million) clause to make midfielder Oliver Torres’ loan move from Atletico Madrid permanent in the second biggest deal in the history of the Portuguese league.

The 22-year-old Spaniard’s move is just €2 million shy of the record transfer of €22 million that Benfica paid Atletico for Mexican international Raul Jimenez in 2015.

Porto coach Nuno Espirito Santo has started Torres in 27 matches this season. — AFP