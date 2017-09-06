Poor finishing, mistakes denied a win for Harimau Malaya, says coach Vingada

Malaysia’s Shahrom Kalam (left) in action with Hong Kong’s Alexander Oluwatayo during the Asian Cup 2019 Qualifiers game last night. ― Bernama picMELAKA, Sept 6 ― Malaysia deserved to win in the Asian Cup 2019 Qualifiers game against Hong Kong as the team dominated the game and create many chances but poor finishing and mistakes by the players denied victory last night, said Malaysia head coach Nelo Vingada.

The Portugese said this was the normal cruel fate of football Harimau Malaya had to face when so many shots at the goal did not result in an increase the scoreline, but nevertheless he was satisfied with the team’s performance last night.

“Look in football shooting 30, 40 at the goal but finishing with a nil-nil (0-0) draw happens, its cruel but it is part of football that we must face and improve on so that it will never happen again in the future.

“Finishing and mistakes did let us down but tonight we made a lot of chances and dominate the game, it is a lot of improvement and I truly believe we deserved a win tonight,” he told the post-match press conference.

Malaysia drew 1-1 against Hong Kong in the match at the Hang Jebat Stadium here last night.

Vingada said in preparing for the game against North Korea, he will focus on improving the mentality of the players because it will be a very tough game on their home ground in Pyongyang on October 5.

“I once brought the Jordanian team to play there, I dont think there will be a lot of problems regarding the logistics but we must have a strong mentality to play there,” he said.

In preparing the team for the next game, he and his team will evaluate and include young players especially from the Under-22 SEA Games team.

Asked about the move by Hong Kong to field seven naturalised players in their team last night, Vingada said it is up to the team to field players according to the Fifa rules.

“If they comply with the rules so let it be, but for us in Malaysia we will stick with using players that have the Malaysian heritage, we want to built Malaysian players,” he said. ― Bernama