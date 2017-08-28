Police to tighten security checks at Malaysia-Thailand football final

Malaysia football fans are pictured queuing up for tickets to the SEA Games final match between Malaysia and Thailand tomorrow at Stadium Shah Alam on August 28, 2017. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana Abdul Rahman ALOR SETAR, Aug 28 — Police will be stepping up inspection at all entrances of Shah Alam Stadium for the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games men’s football final between Malaysia and Thailand tomorrow.

Without mentioning the number of personnel involved, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Khalid Abu Bakar said police are all ready to control security for players and spectators in the match.

“Police are prepared and checks at all gates into the stadium will be tightened to ensure no banned items were brought in. We will not compromise on the issue of security.

“Even though the queue during the inspection will be long but we will carry out strict checks to ensure the safety of all parties and I hope football fans will comply with the order issued by police,” he told a media conference here today.

Earlier, he delivered a message to state police personnel at Kedah police contingent headquarters auditorium in conjunction with his series of tours prior to his retirement on Sept 5.

Khalid reminded spectators to come early for the match to facilitate the smooth process of inspection at the entry gates.

Meanwhile, Selangor police chief Datuk Mazlan Mansor said police would be firmed against any parties trying to create trouble at the football final.

He said security would be tight both on the inside and outside of the stadium tomorrow night.

“We will not compromise with any parties trying to stir up disturbance during the match,” he said in a statement today.

“Stadium gates will be open as early as 4pm and supporters of Thailand will be entering via Gate A while Malaysian fans will go through Gate B, C, and D,” he added.

In the meantime, Gombak police chief ACP Ali Ahmad said police would take stern actions against supporters attempting to stir up problems in the 2017 Kuala Lumpur SEA Games bronze medal football match between Indonesia and Myanmar tomorrow.

He said police would intensify security control in and outside of Selayang Municipal Council Stadium, the venue for match scheduled at 4.30pm tomorrow.

“Police will conduct body checks on every spectators at all entrances of the stadium. Football fans are also reminded not to bring prohibited items into the stadium,” he told a media conference here today. — Bernama