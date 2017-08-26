Police remind Malaysian, Indonesian football fans to behave

A policeman stands guard in front of KL2017 logo to maintain public order and safety during the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games 2017 at the National Aquatic Centre in Bukit Jalil today. — Bernama pic SHAH ALAM, Aug 26 — Police have advised football fans at tonight’s KL SEA Games semifinal match between Malaysia and Indonesia to behave themselves and not to provoke each other’s teams.

Selangor police chief Datuk Mazlan Mansor said police would take stern action against any individual or group who deliberately trigger a ruckus during the match between the two fierce rival teams before some 80,000 fans.

“The police will go on a full force tonight. For safety reasons, we will station uniformed and plainclothes policemen in and outside the (Shah Alam) stadium including fan seating area, beginning late this afternoon until the end of the match.

“We have also sought additional policemen from other nearby contingents on top of those from the Selangor police contingent,” he told a press conference here today.

Mazlan also reminded the supporters of the two teams to adhere to security controls apart from observing a ban on bringing items such as sharp weapons, lighters, water bottles, umbrellas and explosive materials.

“The stadium gates will be opened as early as 4pm and as a security measure, all spectators will be screened first,” he said, adding that the Indonesian supporters would be allowed to enter via Gate A while Malaysians through Gates B, C and D. — Bernama