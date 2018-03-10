Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Pogba misses United’s Liverpool clash

Saturday March 10, 2018
08:08 PM GMT+8

Manchester United's French midfielder Paul Pogba was ruled out of today's clash with Liverpool after picking up an injury. — Reuters picManchester United's French midfielder Paul Pogba was ruled out of today's clash with Liverpool after picking up an injury. — Reuters picMANCHESTER, March 10 — Manchester United’s French midfielder Paul Pogba was ruled out of today’s clash with Liverpool after picking up an injury in the team’s final training session.

Spaniard Juan Mata starts in midfield while Marcus Rashford returns to the United starting line-up to make a three-pronged attack with Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez.

Defender Eric Bailly returned to the starting line-up after being sidelined for over three months with an injury.

Liverpool’s Jordan Henderson, who suffered a dead-leg in Tuesday’s Champions League tie against Porto, starts on the bench for Juergen Klopp’s side.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will partner Emre Can in the centre of midfield while James Milner captains the side in Henderson’s absence. — Reuters

