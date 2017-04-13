Last updated -- GMT+8

‘Pocket Rocketman’ Azizulhasni is world keirin champ (VIDEO)

Thursday April 13, 2017
11:05 PM GMT+8

Malaysia's Mohd Azizulhasni Awang celebrates after winning gold in the Men's Keirin at the UCI Track World Championships in Hong Kong, April 13, 2017. — Reuters pic

  • Malaysia’s Mohd Azizulhasni Awang celebrates after winning gold in the Men’s Keirin at the UCI Track World Championships in Hong Kong, April 13, 2017. — Reuters pic

  • Malaysia’s Mohd Azizulhasni Awang celebrates with gold medal in the Men’s Keirin at the UCI Track World Championships in Hong Kong, April 13, 2017. — Reuters pic

  • Malaysia’s Mohd Azizulhasni Awang celebrates after winning gold in the Men’s Keirin at the UCI Track World Championships in Hong Kong, April 13, 2017. — Reuters pic

  • Malaysia’s Mohd Azizulhasni Awang celebrates with gold medal in the Men’s Keirin at the UCI Track World Championships in Hong Kong, April 13, 2017. — Reuters pic

  • Malaysia’s Mohd Azizulhasni Awang celebrates after winning gold in the Men’s Keirin at the UCI Track World Championships in Hong Kong, April 13, 2017. — Reuters pic

  • Malaysia's Mohd Azizulhasni Awang celebrates with gold medal in the Men's Keirin at the UCI Track World Championships in Hong Kong, April 13,2017. — Reuters pic

  Colombia's Fabian Hernando Puerta Zapata, Malaysia's Mohd Azizulhasni Awang and Czech Republic's Tomas Babek celebrate with their medals on the podium in the Men's Keirin at World Championships in Hong Kong, April 13, 2017. — Reuters pic

  • Malaysia’s Mohd Azizulhasni Awang competes in the Men’s Keirin at the UCI Track World Championships in Hong Kong, April 13, 2017. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, April 13 — Malaysia’s “Pocket Rocketman” Azizulhasni Awang won his first world title with a superb men’s keirin victory at the Track Cycling World Championships in Hong Kong today.

Awang hit the front in the final lap with a strong surge to finish ahead of Colombia’s Fabian Puerta and Tomas Babek of the Czech Republic. — AFP

 

