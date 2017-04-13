‘Pocket Rocketman’ Azizulhasni is world keirin champ (VIDEO)

Malaysia’s Mohd Azizulhasni Awang celebrates after winning gold in the Men’s Keirin at the UCI Track World Championships in Hong Kong, April 13, 2017. — Reuters pic

HONG KONG, April 13 — Malaysia’s “Pocket Rocketman” Azizulhasni Awang won his first world title with a superb men’s keirin victory at the Track Cycling World Championships in Hong Kong today.

Awang hit the front in the final lap with a strong surge to finish ahead of Colombia’s Fabian Puerta and Tomas Babek of the Czech Republic. — AFP