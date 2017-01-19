Pocket rocket Cibulkova fires into Melbourne round three

Slovakia's Dominika Cibulkova celebrates winning her second round match against Taiwan's Hsieh Su-Wei in the Australian Open in Melbourne January 19, 2017. — Reuters pic MELBOURNE, Jan 19 — Diminutive Dominika Cibulkova kept her Australian Open campaign on track today as the sixth seed moved deeper into a tournament that has happy memories.

The 27-year-old Slovak, travelling under the radar despite winning the WTA Finals in October, saw off Taiwan's Hsieh Su-Wei on Margaret Court Arena 6-4, 7-6 (10/8), winning on her fifth match point.

It sets up a third-round clash against Russian 30th seed Ekaterina Makarova, who progressed after her opponent Sara Errani retired while losing 6-2, 3-2 with what appeared to be a leg injury.

If Cibulkova comes through that, dangerous ninth seed Johanna Konta or Caroline Wozniacki, a former world number one, could be next up.

“I had the match under control but in the end she was hitting some great shots,” she said. “I lost confidence a bit but was trying to be really mentally there.

“I'm really happy to be in the third round but my performance could be better.”

She added that she was approaching the year with the aim of being mentally strong as she challenges for a maiden Grand Slam title.

“That's what I did today so I'm very happy.”

Ranked six after her victory at the season-ending WTA Finals in Singapore, upsetting world number one Angelique Kerber, Cibulkova has high hopes at Melbourne Park.

Voted the WTA Comeback Player of the Year in 2016, she has history at the Australian Open, making the final in 2014 only to lose to China's Li Na before injuries derailed her career.

The energetic Slovak was always in charge on a hot Melbourne day, breaking in the sixth and 10th games to take control of the first set.

Cibulkova was playing some fantastic tennis and looked to be cruising through the second set before Hsieh broke in the ninth game.

Cibulkova, who owns her own sportswear and accessories line, with profits helping the needy in Slovakia, bounced straight back to set up a closely fought tiebreak, where she held her nerve to seal the match. — AFP