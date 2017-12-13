Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Pochettino mulls tunnel re-think after derby brawl

Wednesday December 13, 2017
09:39 AM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Robert Plant’s DB5 up for saleThe Edit: Robert Plant’s DB5 up for sale

The Edit: Paltrow brings The Go-Gos to BroadwayThe Edit: Paltrow brings The Go-Gos to Broadway

The Edit: Otters learn by copying ‘friends’The Edit: Otters learn by copying ‘friends’

The Edit: Xiaomi’s stylish Mi MIX 2The Edit: Xiaomi’s stylish Mi MIX 2

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino seen here during the match against Stoke City, December 9, 2017. ― Reuters picTottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino seen here during the match against Stoke City, December 9, 2017. ― Reuters picLONDON, Dec 13 ― Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has joked the see-through tunnel at his club's new stadium might need to be covered up following the fracas that marred Sunday's Manchester derby.

England's Football Association is investigating reports of a mass brawl that erupted in a corridor leading away from the Old Trafford tunnel following Manchester City's 2-1 win at Manchester United.

Spurs' new stadium in north London, due to open next season, will have a transparent tunnel wall allowing fans to watch the players before and after games, similar to the “Tunnel Club” at City's Etihad Stadium.

“The tunnel is with glass, big glass, like the bank glass, very safe,” a smiling Pochettino told a press conference on Tuesday ahead of his side's home game with Brighton and Hove Albion today.

“But now, yes, City and Tottenham, both maybe (have to) paint it black. Or at half-time, curtains ― before the game, open, half-time, closed.

“Or if not you must pay double if you want to open them!” ― AFP

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline