Last updated Tuesday, May 09, 2017 12:05 am GMT+8

Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

PM Najib observes preparations at National Stadium

Monday May 8, 2017
11:25 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

The Edit: Meet Reza Perestesh, Iran’s own version of MessiThe Edit: Meet Reza Perestesh, Iran’s own version of Messi

The Edit: Jay Z to headline Meadows Festival, teases new musicThe Edit: Jay Z to headline Meadows Festival, teases new music

North Korea-Malaysia game to be played in PyongyangNorth Korea-Malaysia game to be played in Pyongyang

After the presidency, Macron faces an uphill battle from hereAfter the presidency, Macron faces an uphill battle from here

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak accompanied by Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, reviewing the renovation works at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil, May 8, 2017. — Bernama pic Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak accompanied by Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, reviewing the renovation works at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil, May 8, 2017. — Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, May 8  —  Datuk Seri Najib Razak today observed the preparations being made at the Stadium Nasional Bukit Jalil (SNBJ) which was upgraded for the Kuala Lumpur Games 2017 (SEA Games and Asean Para Games 2017).

“Look at the field which is so beautiful, in fact I am told that it will be officiated by several Malaysian amateur football clubs soon.

“Hopefully, it will benefit the national athletes and sports development,” the Prime Minister said in his Facebook and Twitter websites which also uploaded several photographs taken during the visit.

Six national football clubs which will try out the SBNJ field are Shah Alam Antlers Football Club, Subang City FC (Subang), BNM FC (Klang Valley), Pemanis FC (Kuala Terengganu), Majidee83 FC (Johor Bharu) and Kelab Bola Sepak Kupang from Baling, Kedah.

The Stadium Nasional Bukit Jalil, which had been closed since June 2015, is expected to be reopened in July, which is one month before the commencement of the 2017 SEA Games scheduled to be held from Aug 19 to 30. — Bernama

MORE ON MMOTV

Premier League Channel

Most Viewed

Most Watched

Related Articles

Advertisement

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline