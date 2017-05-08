PM Najib observes preparations at National Stadium

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak accompanied by Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin, reviewing the renovation works at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil, May 8, 2017. — Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak today observed the preparations being made at the Stadium Nasional Bukit Jalil (SNBJ) which was upgraded for the Kuala Lumpur Games 2017 (SEA Games and Asean Para Games 2017).

“Look at the field which is so beautiful, in fact I am told that it will be officiated by several Malaysian amateur football clubs soon.

“Hopefully, it will benefit the national athletes and sports development,” the Prime Minister said in his Facebook and Twitter websites which also uploaded several photographs taken during the visit.

Six national football clubs which will try out the SBNJ field are Shah Alam Antlers Football Club, Subang City FC (Subang), BNM FC (Klang Valley), Pemanis FC (Kuala Terengganu), Majidee83 FC (Johor Bharu) and Kelab Bola Sepak Kupang from Baling, Kedah.

The Stadium Nasional Bukit Jalil, which had been closed since June 2015, is expected to be reopened in July, which is one month before the commencement of the 2017 SEA Games scheduled to be held from Aug 19 to 30. — Bernama