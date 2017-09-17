PM declares Asean Para Games KL2017 open

(From left) Deputy prime minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor at the opening of the 9th Para Asian (APG KL2017) at Bukit Jalil September 17, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 17 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak tonight officially declared the 9th Para Asean Games Kuala Lumpur 2017 (KL2017) open at the National Stadium, Bukit Jalil here.

Najib arrived at 8.20pm accompanied by his wife Datin Seri Rosmah Mansor and Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

Khairy after his speech invited the Prime Minister to declare the 9th Para Asean Games KL2017 open.

Standing on the rostrum, Najib said: “In the name of Allah, I declare open the 9th Asean Para Games Kuala Lumpur 2017.”

Dignitaries present included Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim, Transport Minister Datuk Seri Liow Tiong Lai, Malaysian Paralympic Council (MPM) President SM Nasarudin SM Nasimuddin and MPM patron Tun Jeanne Abdullah.

The 9th edition of the Games which will close on Sept 23 brings together some 1,421 athletes from 11 countries, namely Indonesia, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, Brunei Darussalam, Vietnam, Laos, Myanmar, Cambodia, Timor Leste and hosts Malaysia.

At stake are 368 gold medals in 16 sports, which is the highest number of sports for competition at the Games. — Bernama