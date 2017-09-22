Pleasant surprise for bowlers after winning gold at Asean Para Games

(From left) Amin, Azrin, Zahidi, Hairul Miran, Suhaili Ab. Hamid dan Rizal Hassan showing off their gold medals. — Picture by Firdaus Latif KUALA LUNPUR, Sept 22 ― Winning a gold medal in mixed trios tenpin bowling surprised Azrin Rahim, Amin Abd Rashid and Zahidi Lamsah at the Asean Para Games yesterday.

The trio collected a total of 2,209 points to defeat Singapore (2,119pts) and the Philippines (2,075).

The Malaysians managed only a bronze in the 2015 Games at Singapore for the doubles and Azrin was glad to fulfil his seniors’ wish.

“Watching my seniors losing to Thailand in the last Para Games for the trios affected me. I promised them a gold and I managed to deliver it,” said a delighted Azrin.

The Melaka-born, was involved in a motorcycle accident in 2005 and was at a loss until a close friend taught him how to bowl.

“I was into athletics before I met in an accident. I thought it was the end of my life,” said the 32-year-old Azrin.

“Bowling for the first time, the only question then was ‘can this be my career?’ That question was answered with the gold.”

Similar sentiments were shared by Zahidi when he admitted he was under pressure to deliver when the game started.

“I just couldn’t focus and nervous,” he said. “Thankfully my teammates were supportive. I managed to get back on my feet again,” said the 40 year-old, who was competing in T8 category.

Malaysia para tenpin bowling team had a clean sweep of two gold medals in mixed trio TPB1, TPB2, TBP3 (partially sighted) and mixed trio TPB8 (wheelchair), TPB9 (limb disability) and TPB10.