PKNS FC out to win a trophy and finish among top five

SHAH ALAM, Jan 17 ― Last year's Premier League runner-up PKNS FC who gained promotion to the Super League hope to make an immediate impact by winning a trophy and finishing among the top five teams.

PKNS FC president Siti Zubaidah Abdul Jabar said the team's confidence has been boosted by the presence of national striker Mohd Safee Sali and team's ability to reach the FA Cup final last season.

Siti Zubaidah said the PKNS management would spend about RM18 million a year to manage teams that play in the Super League, President's Cup (U-21), Youth Cup (U-19) and teams that play in the Selangor League.

“The allocation this year was increased since the team has been promoted to the Super League. However, we will be prudent with our spending but we believe the target can be achieved.

“Last year we had a low budget but due to the dedicated efforts of the team, we managed to achieve positive results,” she said at the launch of the team bus and new kit for the season at the PKNS headquarters here today by state Youth Generation Development, Sports, Cultural and Entrepreneurship development committee chairman Amirudin Shari.

Siti Zubaidah said the team management was still considering several options before deciding the home venue for the team since the Shah Alam Stadium has been ruled out as a venue because the flood lights did not meet the 1,500lux specification set by the Football Malaysia Limited Liability Partnership (FMLLP) to host Super League matches.

She did not rule out the possibility of using the TLDM Stadium in Lumut this season since the Hang Jebat Stadium in Melaka that was previously used as PKNS' home venue has been closed for upgrading works.

Meanwhile, PKNS FC head coach E. Elavarasan was optimistic of achieving the top five target although a number of main players had migrated to other teams because he can depend on Liberian striker Patrick Ronaldinho Wleh (formerly from Selangor) and Luca Espinola from Argentina to deliver the goods.

The squad:

Sabree Mat Abu, Azmi Muslim, G. Jeevanathan, Shahrul Azhar Ture, Matias Hadwa, K. Gurusamy, M. Sivanesan, Azmizi Azmi, Amiridzwan Taj Tajudin, Mohd Nizam Abu Bakar, Mohd Alif Haikal Mohd Sabri, Lucas Sebastian, Affize Faisal Mamat, Khairul Ramadhan Zauwawi, M. Sivakumar, Abdul Ghani Rahman, Azreen Zulkafli, P. Gunalan, Khyril Muhymeen Zambri, Fauzan Dzulkifli, Gonzalo Soto, Bobby Gonzales, Zamir Selamat, Mohd Safee Sali, Arip Amiruddin. ― Bernama