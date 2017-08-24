Philippines upset Malaysia in lawn bowling for gold

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 24 — Malaysia suffered a setback in their lawn bowls gold medal quest when they were defeated by Philippines in the men’s fours final 16-14 at the National Lawn Bowls Centre, in Bukit Kiara here today.

The national men’s fours are Daeng Dhadyry Dahasry, Izzat Shameer Dzulkeple, Safuan Said and Zulhilmie Redzuan while Curte Robert Guarin, Emmanuel Portacio, Leoncio Carreon Jr and Ronald Lising represented Philippines.

It was close match between the countries before Philippines led Malaysia 13-10 at the 14th ends.

At the 16th ends, both Philippines and Malaysia added one more point top keep the score at 14-11.

The match ended 16-14 in favour of Philippines at the 18th ends.

National team captain Safuan said the loss to Philippines did not mean the squad did not perform well even though there were mistakes at the 13th ends

“We will continue to do our best for the rest of the campaign,” he told reporters after the event. The national men’s fours were given the top rank followed by Philippines, Thailand and Brunei. The medals were presented by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department and Amateur Swimming Union of Malaysia (ASUM) president Datuk Seri Dr Shahidan Kassim. — Bernama