Philippines kick off SEA Games campaign in style with 2-0 win over Cambodia

Reymart Cubon (left) being closely guarded by Cambodia's Sam Oeun Pidor after he scored Philippines’ first goal in the ongoing KL2017 SEA Games men’s football preliminary round match at Selayang Stadium, August 15, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 15 — The Philippines opened their Kuala Lumpur SEA Games men’s football campaign by scoring a convincing 2-0 win over 10-man Cambodia in a Group B match at the Selayang Stadium, near here tonight.

In tonight’s action, Philippines dangerman Reymart Cubon lived up to his top billing by scoring the first goal in the 51st minute before Kouichi Belgira who has Filipino-Japanese blood, struck the second in the 82nd minute.

In an earlier match played at the same venue, 2015 SEA Games bronze medallist Vietnam scored a thumping 4-0 victory over Timor Leste 4-0 while defending champion Thailand managed only a 1-1 draw against Indonesia at the Shah Alam Stadium.

Malaysia who had beaten Brunei 2-1 yesterday, face their causeway rivals Singapore in a Group A match at the Shah Alam Stadium, tomorrow. — Bernama