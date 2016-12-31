PFAM not interfering in management of football associations, says president

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 31 ― The Professional Footballers Association of Malaysia (PFAM) is disappointed with the statement of Kelantan Football Association (Kafa) former president Tan Sri Annuar Musa who questioned PFAM’S fight for the rights of players and that Kafa’s affairs are not their concern.

PFAM president Hairuddin Omar said as professionals, they did not interfere in the management of football associations out of respect for their independence.

“PFAM will only get involved when we receive reports from members asking for assistance to settle the unpaid salary issue. Despite all our efforts, it is still in a deadlock and associations do not seem serious about resolving the salary issue.

“For us, the issue is very disappointing because it does not reflect the professional attitude of football associations.

“The teams continue to owe players’ salaries while they recruit new players to prepare themselves for the next season,” he said in a statement today.

Annuar, in his Facebook posting on Dec 29, asked what PFAM chief executive officer Izham Ismail has done to raise the professionalism of the players.

This followed Izham’s statement that there are 23 outstanding cases of salary arrears involving eight players.

Hairuddin said when PFAM enquired, the reply given by football associations include insufficient funds and still waiting for sponsorship money.

Since its establishment in 2009, PFAM had raised the professionalism of members and improved the professional mentality of the players.

He said there may be problematic players but it was a continuous process and PFAM was committed to play its role.

“Despite the move towards privatising the Malaysian football league, teams are still not ready to get out of their comfort zone.

“In the end, it is the players who become the victims,” he added. ― Bernama