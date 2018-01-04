Kuala Lumpur 24°C, Mostly Cloudy

Sports

Persija Wary of threat from Kelantan, Ratchaburi

Thursday January 4, 2018
10:13 PM GMT+8

ICYMI

Mourinho staying on at Man Utd, dismisses ‘garbage’ reportsMourinho staying on at Man Utd, dismisses ‘garbage’ reports

Egypt’s grand mufti says bitcoin forbidden in IslamEgypt’s grand mufti says bitcoin forbidden in Islam

Prioritise spirit of consensus, Anwar tells Pakatan leadersPrioritise spirit of consensus, Anwar tells Pakatan leaders

Shinzo Abe: Japan faces greatest danger since world warShinzo Abe: Japan faces greatest danger since world war

Advertisement

More stories

Tools

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — Ten times Indonesian league champions Persija Jakarta are wary of the threat posed by Kelantan and Ratchaburi FC of Thailand, in the Super Boost Sportsfix Boost Cup.

Its team director, Gede Widiade said Brazilian-born head coach Stefano Cugurra cannot underestimate the ability of the two good teams in the warm-up tournament at National Stadium in Bukit Jalil, from Jan 13-20.

“The Super Boost Sportsfix Boost Cup is an important tournament in preparation for the new season of Indonesia’s League 1 and for the AFC Cup 2018.

“We have to careful against two teams we have never met and at a new venue. So, we have to take one match at a time,” he said in a statement issued by the organiser, Total Sports Asia, here today.

Persija, who are called ‘Macan Kemayoran’ (Tigers of Kemayoran) are undergoing a revamp following the appointment of head coach Cugurra who managed several clubs in Thailand.

Persija has a strong line-up of Indonesian national players such as Ramdhani Lestaluhu and Ismed Sofyan, Brazilian defender Jaimerson and Croatian striker Marko Simic, whom Kelantan failed to sign in Dec 2017.

Simic will partner former Indonesian national player Bambang Pamungkas, who is also the captain of the Persija squad.

Persija will meet Ratchaburi on Jan 13 in the opener followed by Kelantan on Jan 16. Kelantan and Ratchaburi will face off on Jan 20. — Bernama

Most Viewed

Related Articles

Advertisement

Most Watched

MMO Instagram

Tweets by @themmailonline