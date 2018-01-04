Persija Wary of threat from Kelantan, Ratchaburi

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 4 — Ten times Indonesian league champions Persija Jakarta are wary of the threat posed by Kelantan and Ratchaburi FC of Thailand, in the Super Boost Sportsfix Boost Cup.

Its team director, Gede Widiade said Brazilian-born head coach Stefano Cugurra cannot underestimate the ability of the two good teams in the warm-up tournament at National Stadium in Bukit Jalil, from Jan 13-20.

“The Super Boost Sportsfix Boost Cup is an important tournament in preparation for the new season of Indonesia’s League 1 and for the AFC Cup 2018.

“We have to careful against two teams we have never met and at a new venue. So, we have to take one match at a time,” he said in a statement issued by the organiser, Total Sports Asia, here today.

Persija, who are called ‘Macan Kemayoran’ (Tigers of Kemayoran) are undergoing a revamp following the appointment of head coach Cugurra who managed several clubs in Thailand.

Persija has a strong line-up of Indonesian national players such as Ramdhani Lestaluhu and Ismed Sofyan, Brazilian defender Jaimerson and Croatian striker Marko Simic, whom Kelantan failed to sign in Dec 2017.

Simic will partner former Indonesian national player Bambang Pamungkas, who is also the captain of the Persija squad.

Persija will meet Ratchaburi on Jan 13 in the opener followed by Kelantan on Jan 16. Kelantan and Ratchaburi will face off on Jan 20. — Bernama