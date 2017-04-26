Perak Premier League debutants PKNP going places

PKNP’s Amirul Izwan (right) in action at the UiTM Stadium April 25, 2017. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri SHAH ALAM, April 26 — PKNP continued their fine run in the Premier League by holding formidable UiTM to a 1-1 draw at UiTM Stadium yesterday.

The Perak club took the lead in the 14th minute through Shahrel Fikri Fauzi with Akanni Sunday getting the equaliser for UiTM in the 77th.

PKNP coach Abu Bakar Fadzim said they could have beaten UiTM if not for mistakes in defence.

“It’s a pity as we could have earned all three points to strengthen our position in the standings if not for those mistakes,” he said.

“However, I’m still happy with our overall performance which is getting better.

“We don’t have any Premier League experience before this but amazingly we have proven to be one of the teams to beat.”

UiTM coach Wan Mustaffa Wan Ismail, meanwhile, is optimistic they will be the first university side to play in the Malaysia Cup.

Nicknamed Lion Troops, UiTM suffered only one defeat in the league. They have four wins and a draw.

“We proved to be difficult to beat. That’s the most important factor,” said Wan Mustaffa. “My players will keep fighting till the end and I’m proud with that kind of spirit.”

Only the top five teams after the halfway mark of the league will join the top 11 Super League teams for the Malaysia Cup.