Perak Football Association looking to get Indonesian player

IPOH, Dec 19 — The Perak Football Association (Pafa) has confirmed that the team was in the negotiation process to get an import player from Indonesia, Terens Owang Puhiri, to strengthen The Bos Gaurus squad’s attack line-up for the next season.

Its honorary secretary Ahmad Shahrul Azhar Sofian said both parties were in the midst of negotiation and the decision was expected to be known in early January next year.

“Perak is among the squads that are interested to get Terens who has special skill especially in attack,” he said when contacted by Bernama, here today.

Terens, 21, the Borneo FC player was the latest Indonesian player who was rumoured to be moving to the Super League after Selangor tied Evan Dimas and Ilham Udin Armaiyn.

Last Dec 6, Borneo FC president Nabil Husein Said Amin said that the club had been receiving several offers from other teams including Perak.

On another matter, Ahmad Shahrul who is the team manager denied a claim that Perak was in negotiation to retain the former captain Muhammad Shahrom Abdul Kalam.

Besides that, he said the contract of the import player from Palestine would not be renewed. — Bernama