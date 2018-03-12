Perak could have captured a bigger win, coach says

Perak coach Mehmet Durakovic said there were at least two to three clear chances in the second half which should have been converted as goals as The Bos Gaurus virtually controlled the entire game. — AFP picLUMUT, March 12 — Perak coach, Mehmet Durakovic is still sore that his team missed several chances to beat Selangor with a bigger margin in a Super League match at the Royal Malaysian Navy Stadium in Lumut last night.

He said there were at least two to three clear chances in the second half which should have been converted as goals as The Bos Gaurus virtually controlled the entire game.

“Frankly, Selangor appeared lethargic. We could have scored two or three more goal in the second half.

“Nonetheless, I am happy with the commitment and spirit of my players. They have shown one of their finest performances especially in the first half and a three-goal victory against Selangor was just amazing,” he told a media conference after the match last night.

Perak, cheered on by more than 7,000 fans crushed Selangor 3-0 with an own goal by Selangor defender, Ashmawi Yakin in the 20th minute and goals from D. Kenny Pallraj in the 36th minute as well as import striker, Gilmar Da Silva (46th minute).

He hoped his boys would continue their inspiring game in the FA Cup third round match against Penang in Batu Kawan on March 17.

“We will rest for two days and resume training to focus on the match against Penang and we hope the winning momentum will continue to propel us,” he said.

Meanwhile Selangor coach P. Maniam said the players were careless to allow three goals to pass through them in the first half.

He said the squad played better in the second half but they could not crack the Perak goal.

“On the overall, we lost due to several weaknesses seen in the game and will address them before our next match,” he said. — Bernama