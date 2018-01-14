Peng Soon-Liu Ying bag Thailand Masters title

The fifth seeded pair who are also Rio Olympics silver medallist, however, were made to sweat before securing a 21-15, 14-21 and 21-16 win over seventh seed, Dechapol Puavaranukroh-Puttita Supajirakul of Thailand. — Reuters picKUALA LUMPUR, Jan 14 — National top mixed doubles pair, Chan Peng Soon-Goh Liu Ying kicked off their 2018 campaign with a smashing start after bagging the Thailand Masters Badminton Tournament title in Bangkok, Thailand today.

The fifth seeded pair who are also Rio Olympics silver medallist, however, were made to sweat before securing a 21-15, 14-21 and 21-16 win over seventh seed, Dechapol Puavaranukroh-Puttita Supajirakul of Thailand in the final match held at Nimibutr Stadium, according to the Badminton World Federation (BWF) website;www.bwfbadminton.com.

It was a timely victory boost for the Malaysian pair as they will compete in the 2018 Perodua Malaysian Masters Badminton Tournament at the Axiata Arena in Bukit Jalil from Jan 16-21.

Another Malaysian player, Leong Jun Hao who put up a sizzling performance throughout the entire tournament, however, failed to emulate the winning feat after losing 16-21 and 15-21 to the second seed, Tommy Sugiarto of Indonesia in the men's singles.

Meanwhile, Thailand swept three out of five titles in the tournament in the women's singles and doubles and also the men's doubles.

In the women's singles, top seed Nitchaon Jindapol edged compatriot, Pornpawee Chochuwong; 21-11 and 21-18 while Thailand’s unheralded pair, Tinn Isriyanet/Kittisak Namdash stunned the seventh seed, Wahyu Nayaka Arya Pangkaryanira/Ade Yusuf Santosa of Indonesia; winning 21-18, 11-21 and 22-20 in the men's doubles.

The top seed, Jongkolphan Kititharakul/Rawinda Prajongjai defeated second seed, Anggia Shitta Awanda/Ni Ketut Mahadewi Istarani of Indonesia; 21-19 and 21-17 in the women's doubles. — Bernama