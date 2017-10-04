Penang rewards SEA Games gold medallists with RM140,100 cash

Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng (centre) with the athletes at his office in George Town October 4, 2017. — MMO picGEORGE TOWN, Oct 4 — The Penang government rewarded the 27 state athletes who won gold medals in the 29th SEA Games and 9th Asean Para Games with cash incentives totalling RM140,100 today.

Penang Chief Minister Lim Guan Eng, who presented the cheques to the athletes at his office today, said the incentive was to encourage sporting excellence among Penang athletes.

“We have always emphasised on the importance of sports in Penang and we are also preparing sports facilities and infrastructure for our athletes such as the sports complex and futsal, basketball, sepak takraw and badminton courts,” he said during the presentation ceremony today.

The Penang government introduced the Penang Sports Excellence Incentive Scheme back in 2017 to encourage and motivate state athletes to perform well at national and international levels.

Today, 22 athletes who won gold medals in the SEA Games in disciplines such as bowling, archery, karate, cycling, diving, badminton, silat, sepak takraw, equestrian and swimming received a total of RM86,000.

Five athletes who won gold medals in the Asean Para Games received a total of RM53,500.

Each athlete received RM6,000 each for individual events while each winning team will also get RM6,000 to be divided equally for a team of fewer than five athletes. For teams with more than five athletes, each athlete will get RM1,500.

Forty-one Penang athletes took part in the SEA Games and won 22 gold, 13 silver and seven bronze medals while 16 athletes took part in the Asean Para Games to win 12 gold, seven silver and two bronze medals.

The 29th SEA Games held in Kuala Lumpur in August was won by the Malaysian contingent with its 145 gold, 92 silver and 86 bronze medals.