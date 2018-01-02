Penang Football Association reassures players salaries for past six months will be paid

Datuk Abdul Rashid Ismail (second from left) speaks to the press at the Penang FA’s office on January 1, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti ZainudinGEORGE TOWN, Jan 2 — The Penang Football Association (PFA) has assured its players and former defender Reinaldo Lobo that their salaries will be paid soon, after complaints that they were not paid for half a year.

PFA trustee Datuk Abdul Rashid Ismail, who is also the current acting president, said the club is trying to resolve this issue.

“We don’t know why Lobo was not paid for six months as this happened when Zairil Khir Johari was the president but we want to reassure Lobo that we will pay what was owed to him,” he told a press conference at the PFA office here.

Yesterday, Lobo said he had reported PFA to Fifa after the club failed to pay him for six months this year.

He claimed to have approached PFA but did not get a response and that he had also reported the issue to the Malaysian FA.

Lobo was recruited to the Penang team back in 2015 when he helped the team finish second in the 2015 Premier League for promotion to the Super League.

The 30-year-old was replaced during last season due to an injury but he remained at the club until his contract expired on November 30 last year.

Abdul Rashid said there were some players who were also owed their salaries but did not reveal how many.

“We are trying our best to make sure all owed salaries are paid to them,” he said.

As for the vacant president, deputy president and vice president positions in the club, he said the AGM will be held on January 17 to appoint new committee members.

“We are still looking for those interested to lead the club and improve the team’s performance,” he said.