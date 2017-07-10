Penang coach: Three points against PKNS vital to remain in Super League next season

GEORGE TOWN, July 10 — Penang head coach Zainal Abidin Hassan wants his charges to ensure all three points when facing PKNS FC in a Super League match at the their own backyard – Batu Kawan Stadium – tomorrow.

Zainal said with only eight matches remaining for the season to end, every point earned would be valuable for the team’s survival in the Super League next season.

“PKNS are an experienced side with all round strength, especially their four imports. We must therefore be ready to match them so that we can earn three points, especially when playing at home,” he told reporters here today.

Zainal said for the first time he would be able to use all his four imports — Brandon McDonald, Mark Hartmann, Nigel Dabinyaba and Sanna Nyassi – for the match tomorrow.

“I believe the four imports can make a difference tomorrow,” he said.

Penang are at the bottom of the 12-team Super League table with six points after 14 matches from a win and three draws.

“We must work very hard to remain in the Super League. To do that we must start winning,” he said. — Bernama