Penalised teams may withdraw from league, says Tunku Ismail

Tunku Ismail made his sentiments known after chairing the FAM executive committee meeting today. — Picture by Choo Choy MayJOHOR BARU, March 9 — Any teams intending to withdraw after being penalised and fined for failing to complete or send registration documents at the set time to compete in the Malaysian League this season are welcomed to do so.

Football Association of Malaysia (FAM) president Tunku Ismail Sultan Ibrahim said such an action showed their negative attitude that could affect efforts to improve the quality of the Malaysian League to be more professional.

“Some threaten to withdraw, I advise them, please withdraw. If everything is to be free, until when?” he said after chairing the FAM executive committee meeting here today.

Recently, the Malaysian Indian Sports Council-Malaysian Indian Football Association (MISC-MIFA) which was penalised with a fine of RM500,000, wanted to withdraw for not being able to pay the exorbitant fine.

The Tunku Mahkota of Johor said the teams that were fined could appeal and would be considered by the Football Malaysia Limited Liability Partnership (FMLLP).

“You have time and chance to make an appeal and we will consider depending on the case but you will still be penalised with a fine. How much we will impose, we don’t know and it may be reduced depending on the appeal being made,” said Tunku Ismail.

He also announced a RM3 million fund for each Super League team and RM1 million for the Premier League team, which would be given this Wednesday.

Asked on his views being at the helm of FAM for almost one year on March 25, he said it was up to the supporters and media to evaluate his achievements.

“I cannot blow my own trumpet; the media and supporters will have to assess. I just do my job and contributing as must as I can,” he added. — Bernama