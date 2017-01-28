Last updated Saturday, January 28, 2017 9:53 pm GMT+8

Peers-Kontinen stun Bryans to win Australian Open doubles title

Saturday January 28, 2017
08:25 PM GMT+8

Finland's Henri Kontinen and Australia's John Peers pose with their trophy after winning their Men's doubles final match against Bob Bryan of the US and Mike Bryan of the US at the Australian Open in Melbourne Park, January 28, 2017. — Reuters picFinland's Henri Kontinen and Australia's John Peers pose with their trophy after winning their Men's doubles final match against Bob Bryan of the US and Mike Bryan of the US at the Australian Open in Melbourne Park, January 28, 2017. — Reuters picMELBOURNE, Jan 28 — Australia’s John Peers and his Finnish partner Henri Kontinen upset highly decorated Americans Bob and Mike Bryan to win the Australian Open men’s doubles today.

Seeded four, they came through a tough battle 7-5, 7-5 on Rod Laver Arena to deprive the third-seeded Bryan brothers of a seventh Melbourne title and a 17th Grand Slam crown.

For Peers and Kontinen it was a first major title, with the Melbourne-born Australian fittingly hitting the winner, spinning a lob over the head of the Bryan twins.

He is the first Australian to win the title since Todd Woodbridge in 2001. — AFP

