Payet set to join Marseille from West Ham

File photo of Dimitri Payet celebrating after scoring the second goal against Albania, June 16, 2016. ― Reuters picPARIS, Jan 29 — France forward Dimitri Payet is set to join Olympique de Marseille from West Ham United, L’Equipe reported today.

Payet, who left Marseille in 2015 to join the Premier League side, will undergo a medical before signing his contract later on Sunday after both clubs agreed a €30-million (RM142 million) transfer fee, according to the French sports daily.

Neither Marseille nor West Ham have confirmed the deal. — Reuters