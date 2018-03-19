Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Paul offers to pay Green’s fine for skirmish with Timberwolves

Monday March 19, 2018
11:05 PM GMT+8

Houston Rockets guard Gerald Green gets into a shoving match in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Minneapolis March 18, 2018. — Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports pic via ReutersHouston Rockets guard Gerald Green gets into a shoving match in the fourth quarter against the Minnesota Timberwolves in Minneapolis March 18, 2018. — Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports pic via ReutersMINNEAPOLIS, March 19 — Gerald Green has a little insurance against any fine the NBA hands down for his fourth-quarter altercation yesterday with Minnesota’s Gorgui Dieng.

The Houston Rockets’ shooting guard ran up and shoved the Timberwolves’ centre into the first row of seats after Dieng had pushed Rockets point guard Chris Paul to the ground with 10 minutes to play.

Players from both teams had to be separated in the aftermath, as Green and Dieng were both assessed technicals. Green was also ejected.

The Rockets, who led 109-93 at the time, held on for a 129-120 win.

And Paul, who makes a fair buck off the court as a State Farm pitchman in addition to his salary, said he’d pick any fine levied to Green, according to the Houston Chronicle.

“I’m just trying to be there for my teammate,” Green said after the game. “I saw something happen and I reacted. I paid the consequences for it. I learned my lesson, got ejected, try not to do that again, and hopefully we’re going to move forward from this.”

The Rockets improved to an NBA-best 56-14 with the win.

Green is averaging 11.3 points per game this season. — Field Level Media/Reuters

