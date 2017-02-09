Paris woos ambassadors and diplomats for 2024 bid

The logo of the Paris candidacy for the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games is pictured in Paris, February 17, 2016. — Reuters picPARIS, Feb 9 — The Paris 2024 bid team presented its project to 80 foreign ambassadors and diplomats in the French capital yesterday.

Having lost out to London for the 2012 Olympic Games, Paris stepped up its bid to seduce foreign dignitaries by focusing on its strong track record.

“France has a long tradition of welcoming and organising international sporting events, as well as a renowned know-how,” said Jean-Marc Ayrault, minister of foreign affairs and international development.

Ayrault said the Games in Paris would be “spectacular, festive, popular, passionate, engaging and meaningful”.

“That’s the promise of Paris 2024 and of France,” he added.

The presentation came five days after the unveiling of the Paris bid slogan — “Made for Sharing” — was marred by an attack on a French soldier outside the iconic Louvre museum by a machete-wielding man.

That event saw Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo focus on France’s ability to ensure Games security at a time when the country remains in a state of emergency following a spate of terror attacks since January 2015.

Paris previously hosted the Olympics in 1900 and 1924 and faces competition from Budapest and Los Angeles this time around. — AFP