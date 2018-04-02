Kuala Lumpur 30°C, Thunderstorm

Pardew leaves Premier League tailenders West Bromwich Albion

Alan Pardew is leaving his managerial role at West Bromwich Albion by mutual consent. — Reuters file picAlan Pardew is leaving his managerial role at West Bromwich Albion by mutual consent. — Reuters file picLONDON, April 2 — Alan Pardew paid the price for a club record eight successive Premier League defeats by leaving his managerial role at West Bromwich Albion by mutual consent today.

The 56-year-old had only been at the club for four months after replacing Tony Pulis but failed to revive their fortunes and he leaves them bottom of the table 10 points adrift of safety with just six games remaining.

“West Bromwich Albion and Alan Pardew have agreed to mutually part company today following discussions between both parties,” read a club statement on their website. — AFP

