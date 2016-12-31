Paralympic gold medallist says success at Rio lifts new year spirit

Mohamad Ridzuan Mohd Puzi reaches the finishing line in the 100m T36 race with a time of 12.07 seconds to win the gold medal at the Rio Paralympic Games. — Reuters picMAKKAH, Dec 31 ― Paralympian Mohd Ridzuan Mohd Puzi said the success achieved at 2016 Rio de Janeiro Paralympic Games has spurred his spirit for more success in 2017.

“I will continue to work hard and strive to achieve more glory for the country,” said the athlete from Padang Besar, Perlis.

Mohd Ridzuan,29, who won the gold medal in the 100m T36 (cerebral palsy) event in Rio is here to perform the ‘umrah’ (small haj) sponsored by DRB-HICOM Berhad.

The paralympian, who is in Makkah with his parents and younger brother said, he would use this holy journey to pray so that he could achieve more success.

“I pray for divine help so that that I can taste more success at the 2020 Tokyo Paralympic Games.”

Mohd Ridzuan said he also prayed for his former coaches who trained him to become a better athlete and to achieve so much success over the years.

After returning home, he would undergo training for the IPC World Athletics Championship in July and the ASEAN Para Games in Kuala Lumpur.

Meanwhile, the mother of paralympian Mohamad Ziyad Zolkefli, Siti Arfah Abdul Rashid, said used the ‘umrah’ to pray for his son’s continued success.

“Thanks to the sponsorship of DRB-HICOM, my husband and I have can return here for the second time in 2016,” she added.

Mohamad Ziyad sent her mother for ‘umrah’ in April. ― Bernama