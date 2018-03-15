Kuala Lumpur 27°C, Mostly Cloudy

Pandelela, Jun Hoong bag bronze medal in Diving World Series

Thursday March 15, 2018
09:26 PM GMT+8

Pandelela (left) and Jun Hoong accumulated 310.32 points after five rounds of dives to finish third in the women's 10m synchronised platform event. — File picPandelela (left) and Jun Hoong accumulated 310.32 points after five rounds of dives to finish third in the women's 10m synchronised platform event. — File picKUALA LUMPUR, March 15 ― National diver and newly crowned Sportswoman of the Year, Cheong Jun Hoong and Pandelela Rinong Pamg secured a bronze medal in the second leg of the FINA Diving World Series held in Fuji City, Japan, today.

They accumulated 310.32 points after five rounds of dives to finish third in the women's 10m synchronised platform event of the competition held at Shizuoka Prefectural Fuji Swimming Pool, according to International Swimming Federation (FINA) website; www.fina.org.

Diving powerhouse China continued their domination after Zhang Minjie-Zhang Jiaqi retained the gold medal they won in the first leg in Beijing after scoring 335.70 points while the North Korean pair of Kim Kuk Hyang and Kim Mi Rae took the silver with 311.58 points.

The Malaysian divers claimed the silver in the same event in the first leg in Beijing, last week.

Both divers will compete in the 10m platform individuals event tomorrow, while Nur Dhabitah Sabri will compete in the women's 3m springboard event on Saturday. ― Bernama

