Pandelela delighted with Jun Hoong’s success

Cheong Jun Hoong poses with the gold medal after winning the women's 10 metre platform event at the aquatics world championships in Budapest. ― Reuters picSEPANG, July 24 — National elite diver Pandelela Rinong is delighted over the success of teammate Cheong Jun Hoong, who created history as the country’s first diver to win the world title at the Fina World Aquatics Championships.

Pandelela, who partnered Jun Hoong for the silver medal at the Rio Olympic Games in 2016, said the latter deserved the success, after all her hard work and sacrifices.

“As a teammate, and she (Jun Hoong) being a senior, I feel very happy, because she is an icon (role model) who always provides motivation to all other divers. Jun Hoong has always given full commitment in training.

“I have seen her dedication in training since I entered the squad in 2007,” she told reporters after the squad’s arrival at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) here, today.

At the world championship in Budapest, Hungary, which ended on Wednesday, Jun Hoong produced a stunning performance to win the women’s individual 10m platform gold medal, with 397.50 points, albeit beating two Chinese divers, a feat that has not been possible at every level of diving competition for decades.

Former world champion, Si Yajie of China, settled for silver with 396.00 points, while her compatriot Ren Qian, who won the 2016 Olympic gold medal in Rio, finished third with 391.95 points.

Pandelela said Jun Hoong’s success had also motivated her to work harder.

“After all the hard work and sacrifice, her success has clearly motivated me. I hope to be able to improve my performance in future,” she said. — Bernama