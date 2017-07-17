Pandalela and Jun Hoong win bronze at World Aquatics Championships

Pandelela Rinong (left) and Cheong Jun Hoong pose with their medals at the 17th FINA World Aquatics Championships in Budapest July 16, 2017. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — Pandalela Rinong and Cheong Jun Hoong brought cheer to Malaysia by securing the bronze medal at the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, Hungary yesterday.

The Rio Olympics 2016 silver medallists collected 328.74 points in the women’s 10m platform event.

The gold medal went to China’s Ren Qian and Si Yajie who scored 352.56 points while North Korea’s pair Kim Mi Rae-Kim Kuk Hyang took the silver with 336.48 points.

Malaysia’s pair displayed consistent performance in their first two dives to rake in 106.80 points and remain in first ranking but could not overdo China and North Korea in the third dive.

In their final two dives, Pandalela-Jun Hoong collected 76.84 and 76.80 points respectively to clinch the bronze for Malaysia’s camp. — Bernama