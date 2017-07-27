Palmer relaxed at Renault as Kubica tests

Renault’s Jolyon Palmer waves to the fans during the British Grand Prix 2017 at Silverstone July 15, 2017. — Reuters picBUDAPEST, July 27 — Briton Jolyon Palmer is entirely relaxed over his future with Renault despite the team’s intention to give Pole Robert Kubica another test next week.

Palmer told reporters today that he has been informed by Renault that his seat is not under any threat from Kubica’s comeback bid.

“It’s my boss (Cyril Abiteboul) telling me they’re not planning on putting Kubica in the car,” said Palmer.

“For me, nothing changes. He called me to tell me Robert is testing, which is fine… I can understand why.

“But for me, I get a longer holiday and I come back refreshed for Spa. It’s good for Robert — I lose a day in the car but nothing changes.

“So, I’m just looking forward to having a second half of the season.”

Kubica, Poland’s first F1 driver who was regarded highly by many observers, lost a part of his right forearm in an accident while rallying in 2011.

Palmer’s immediate future had been the subject of speculation after a disappointing start to the season during which new team-mate Nico Hulkenberg had shone.

Kubica impressed in two private tests in the 2012-spec Renault car, fuelling speculation that he could be in line for a race team return if he did well again in a third test in the 2017 machine.

“I think this is a good chance to be back in Q3 and get points and that’s obviously the aim this weekend,” added Palmer, whose form has improved recently.

“It’s a track I like. We have the updates now on my car. Silverstone already was looking like a good weekend and a good chance to score some points so it Is my aim to get into Q3 and score some points.” — AFP