Palace keen to sign Chambers from rivals Arsenal

Crystal Palace are keen to secure the services of Calum Chambers (right) who made 24 Premier League appearances last season on loan at relegated Middlesbrough. — Reuters picLONDON, July 21 ― Crystal Palace are in negotiations with London rivals Arsenal in an attempt to sign England defender Calum Chambers, British media reports claimed today.

The Eagles had an offer of £16 million (RM89 million) rejected by the Gunners, but remain keen to secure the services of the centre-back, who made 24 Premier League appearances last season on loan at relegated Middlesbrough.

It's believed that Arsenal value Chambers, who has three international caps, at around £20 million, but both clubs are confident that a compromise can be reached.

The 22-year-old, who hasn't played for England since the year he made his debut, 2014, has been told by boss Arsene Wenger that opportunities will be limited this season, with Per Mertesacker, Laurent Koscielny, Gabriel and Shkodran Mustafi all vying for centre-back roles.

New Palace boss Frank de Boer wants Chambers to spearhead his preferred 3-4-3 formation at Selhurst Park alongside Jairo Riedewald, who is expected to complete his move from Ajax in the coming days.

Despite his lack of game time at Arsenal, Chambers impressed for the England under-21s on their way to the semi-finals at the 2017 European Championships in June.

He arrived at Emirates Stadium from Southampton in 2014 in a deal worth up to £16 million. ― AFP