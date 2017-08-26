Painkillers Wendy’s best friend

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 26 — Wendy Ng Yan Yee delivered Malaysia’s first gold medal in diving in the Kuala Lumpur SEA Games today but the path was far from smooth.

Wendy, 24, said her troubles started after she suffered back and shoulder injuries two years ago which became more serious this year forcing her to give up the 2017 World Series.

Since then, Wendy said painkillers became her “best friend” whether during or after training.

“I am very thankful to my coaches, the National Sports Council and the National Sports Institute (ISN) for never giving up on me even though I was having some down time.

“The injuries I’m having are quite serious but I am happy that I can still train. During training, after training all I need is ice and pain killers. I am thankful to ISN, the coaches and teammates for their support,” she said.

In the 3m springboard at the National Aquatic Centre, Bukit Jalil which opened the diving events, Wendy collected 342.90 points overall to clinch the gold medal.

It was sweet victory for Wendy because it was the silver for her in the event in the last three SEA Games — Singapore (2015), Naypyidaw (2013) and Palembang (2011).

“I am happy that I won this gold after going through many injuries and been through so much.

“I dedicate this victory to my grandmother who is having some pain and couldn’t come today. This is for you grandma!” said the Kuala Lumpur-born Wendy.

She will next partner Nur Dhabitah Sabri in the 3m springboard synchronised on Tuesday.

Nur Dhabitah had to be satisfied with silver in the event after collecting 311.25 points overall while Singapore’s Ashlee Tan Yi Xuan scored 233.60 points for the bronze. — Bernama