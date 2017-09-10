Pahang, Melaka United secure Malaysia Cup quarter-final slots

File photo of striker for Melaka United, Amri Yahyah (left) shoots at goal during the 2017 Super League match against T-Team in the Hang Jebat Stadium in Melaka, February 11, 2017. — Bernama picKUALA LUMPUR, Sept 10 — Pahang and Melaka United became the last two teams to fill the quarter-final slots in the Malaysia Cup tournament after all the final group matches were played tonight.

At the Darul Makmur Stadium in Kuantan, host team faced a tough fight before defeating T-Team 3-2, and advanced to the quarter-finals as Group A runner up.

The three Tok Gajah squad’s goals were netted by Matheus Alves in the 39th minute, Muhamad Nor Azam Abdul Azih (52’) and Yamil Romero (84’), while the visitor’s goals were scored by Syed Sobri Syed Mohd (51’) and Abdoulaye Youssouf Maiga, four minutes later.

PKNP FC, which had already booked a slot to the quarter-finals, emerged as Group A champions after their final group match against Negeri Sembilan at the Tuanku Abdul Rahman Stadium in Paroi, ended with a goalless draw.

Melaka United, on the other hand, filled the last slot to the quarter-finals as Group C runner up despite losing 3-5 to UiTM FC at the UiTM Stadium in Shah Alam last night.

Melaka United’s goals were scored by Jeon Woo Young (32’), Mohd Azinee Taib (55’) and Muhd Fauzi Rozlan (86’).

Nigerian striker Akanni Sunday Wasiu scored a hat trick for UiTM FC in the 12th minute, 37th minute through a penalty shot, and in the 90th minute, to complement the two goals scored by his Korean teammate Do Donghyun in the 29th and 72nd minutes.

Defending champion, Kedah, emerged as Group C champion after defeating Kelantan 2-0 at the Darul Aman Stadium with goals contributed by Sandro Da Silva (24’) and Ken Ilso Larsen (76’).

In Group B, Felda United accompanied Perak to the quarter-finals despite losing to the latter 1-2 in the final group match at the Perak Stadium in Ipoh.

“The Bos Gaurus” squad’s goals were contributed by Mohd Nizab Ayub (25’) and Shahrul Mohd Saad (79’), while the Muhammad Danial Amier Norhisham scored the only goal for Felda United in the 51st minute.

At the Hang Jebat Stadium in Melaka, Kuala Lumpur defeated PKNS FC 2-0, but the result was pointless as the two teams had already been shown the exit from the tournament.

Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT), on the other hand, defeated Selangor 3-1 at the Tan Sri Hassan Yunos Stadium in Larkin, to emerge as Group D champions.

Three goals of the Southern Tigers were scored by Mohamad Ghaddar (15’ and 74’) and Gary Steven Robbat (29’), while Rufino Segovia netted the goal for the Red Giants in the 27th minute.

Terengganu and Sarawak drew 3-3 in another Group D match at the Sultan Ismail Nasiruddin Shah Stadium in Kuala Terengganu, but both team had exited the tournament. — Bernama