Pahang confirm runner-up spot in Super League

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 28 ― Pahang confirmed the runner-up spot in the Super League with a game in hand after beating T-Team 1-0 at the Sultan Ismail Nasiruddin Shah Stadium in Kuala Terengganu last night, to move four points clear of third placed Kedah who suffered an unexpected loss to Sarawak.

A 78th minute winner from Matheus Alves Leandro proved to be crucial in securing all three points for Pahang to clinch second spot, behind Johor Darul Ta’zim, after accumulating 39 points.

Kedah who travelled to Sarawak were in for a rude shock from the home team who buried the visiting team’s hope of a runner-up spot at the State Stadium in Petra Jaya, Kuching with four second half goals after Kedah had taken a 2-0 lead in the first half.

Sarawak scored through Nur Shamie Iszuan Amin (53rd minute), Mateo Roskam (58th minute penalty, 64th minute) and Mohd Hairol Mokhtar (76th minute) while Kedah scored through Ken Ilso Larsen (8th minute) and Baddrol Bakhtiar in the 45th minute.

Kedah were also reduced to 10-man in the 74th minute when Baddrol was flashed the red card for a crude tackle on Nur Shamie Iszuan.

Perak also collected three points after beating Penang 1-0 through Mohd Nizad Ayub’s 24th minute strike at the Perak Stadium in Ipoh.

The defeat saw Penang relegated to the Premier League next season.

Another surprise result waited at the Hang Jebat Stadium in Melaka when home side Melaka United upset Selangor 2-1.

Melaka took a 2-0 lead in the first half with imports Jasmin Mecinovic and Marko Simic scoring in the fifth and 42nd minutes before Selangor reduced the deficit through Rufino Segovia del Burgo in the 59th minute.

In Kota Baru, home side Kelantan edged closer to the relegation after managing only a goalless draw against PKNS FC at the Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium.

The match between JDT and Felda United scheduled at the Tun Abdul Razak Stadium in Jengka, Pahang has been rescheduled at the Shah Alam Stadium tomorrow.

Meanwhile, in the only Premier League match played today, PNKP FC from Perak came from behind to beat bottom of the table side, Kuantan FA, 3-1 at the Darul Makmur Stadium in Kuantan to remain in third position.

Kuantan FA had taken the lead in the 16th minute through their Japanese import Shunsuke Nakatake but PKNP FC equalised through South Korean import Kim Hyeon Woo in the 47th minute while Latvia import Ritus Krjauklis (72nd minute) and Hamizul Izaidi Zulkifli (85th minute) ensured all three points for their team. ― Bernama