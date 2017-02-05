Oxlade-Chamberlain in ‘sack Wenger’ Twitter gaffe

Arsenal's Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain applauds fans after the English FA Cup game away to Southampton January 28, 2017. — Reuters pic LONDON, Feb 5 — Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain risked angering Arsene Wenger after the Arsenal midfielder “liked” a tweet calling for the Gunners boss to be sacked following yesterday's 3-1 defeat against Chelsea.

Wenger's side saw their title challenge suffer a huge setback as they were blown away by Premier League leaders Chelsea at Stamford Bridge.

The third placed Gunners now trail Chelsea by 12 points and Oxlade-Chamberlain added to the tension around his team when he appeared to show support for a Twitter post demanding Wenger's dismissal.

Less than an hour after the full-time whistle, Oxlade Chamberlain, who was used by Wenger in an out of position central midfield role against Chelsea, liked a Twitter post from popular Arsenal YouTube channel, Arsenal Fan TV, with a video entitled “Wenger Needs to Go!”

Oxlade-Chamberlain apparently didn't understand what he was adding his backing to and the England international quickly removed his like of the tweet, but not before it had been spotted by a wider internet audience.

At a time when Wenger, currently serving a touchline ban, is sure to come under fire from frustrated Arsenal fans, Oxlade-Chamberlain tried to limit the damage when he returned to social media later in the day.

“I didn't mean to like that post earlier obviously. Didn't even realise I had!” he wrote. — AFP