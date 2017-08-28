Dovizioso usurps Marquez in Silverstone MotoGP win

Ducati Team's Italian rider Andrea Dovizioso celebrate on the podium after winning the MotoGP of the British Grand Prix at Silverstone circuit in Northamptonshire August 27, 2017. — AFP pic SILVERSTONE, Aug 28 — Italy's Andrea Dovizioso won the British MotoGP at Silverstone yesterday and usurped Marc Marquez atop the riders' standings after the Spaniard's race was ended by an engine failure.

Dovizioso nipped in front of pace-setter Valentino Rossi with three laps to go to win his second race in succession after the Austrian MotoGP, with Rossi finishing third behind Maverick Vinales.

Dovizioso moved nine points clear of defending champion Marquez, whose race ended amid a plume of smoke from his Honda on lap 13 when he was running third.

"I pushed 100 per cent the last two laps," Dovizioso told BT Sport.

"I wasn't faster, but I put my bike in the right position and was able to win the battle with Maverick.

"This is an important victory. Leading the championship, thank you to the team."

Marquez started on pole for the fourth race in a row, but Italian veteran Rossi, racing his 300th MotoGP race, darted past him to take the lead going into the first corner.

Dovizioso and Vinales's attempts to chase Rossi down were initially compromised as they jostled for position with each other, before Dovizioso finally managed to put the Yamaha man behind him.

Marquez also moved past Vinales, only for his bike to betray him as he looked to chase down Dovizioso.

After the race, Marquez tweeted: "It's time to think positive! Looking forward to the next race."

Dovizioso's superior speed made it only a matter of time before he overtook Rossi.

He duly stole past his countryman on Hangar Straight before holding off Vinales to claim his fourth win of the season.

"I didn't understand what happened during the race because I couldn't see the people very well," Dovizioso added.

"Three laps from the end, I said, 'I have to go and if someone comes, we will fight.'

"We are first in the championship for the second time this year. We worked really well. I'm so proud of that. I'm so happy. It's a special moment."

Rossi played down the disappointment of missing out on victory in his landmark race.

"I'm happy because I wanted a podium place," said the 38-year-old. "I rode a great race."

Japanese rider Takaaki Nakagami had earlier claimed his second career win in Moto2.

Nakagami charged from fourth on the grid to chase down championship leader Franco Morbidelli, who trailed in third behind compatriot Mattia Pasini.

Aron Canet took the honours in the Moto3 category in an eventful race that was red-flagged on the final lap.

Canet, 17, was awarded victory on account of having led the race before a crash involving Juanfran Guevara, who was taken to hospital for checks.

Canet's Honda team-mate Enea Bastianini took second, with Jorge Martin third. — AFP