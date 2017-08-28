Our girl gymnasts go on to win two more gold

National gymnast Koi Sie Yan in an acrobatic manoeuvre during the hoop event of the rhythmic gymnastics competition at MITEC, Kuala Lumpur August 28, 2017. — Bernama pic KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — Koi Sie Yan and Izzah Amzan impressed the judges and took the hoop and ball apparatus events respectively to keep home gymnastic fans happy at the Malaysian International Trade and Exhibition Centre in Kuala Lumpur today

The Games' outstanding female gymnast Sie Yan, already the best all-round individual performer, topscored wth 16.000 in the hoop for her third gold in Kuala Lumpur

Once again it was fellow Malaysian Amy Kwan Dict Weng who lost out and finish second for the silver. This time though she was let down by a number of errors.

Izzah, 16, beat Sie Yan in the ball apparatus final with 15.600 points. She was more than half a point ahead.

Sie Yan though is a favourite in two remaining individual events and is likely to feature among the medal winners again.