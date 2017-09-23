Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Mostly Cloudy

Ostapenko powers into Korea Open final

Saturday September 23, 2017
10:59 PM GMT+8

Tools

Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko (pic) beat Luksika KumKhum, who had earlier upset the number four seed Sorana Cirstea, 3-6, 6-1, 6-3 in 110 minutes. Latvia’s Jelena Ostapenko (pic) beat Luksika KumKhum, who had earlier upset the number four seed Sorana Cirstea, 3-6, 6-1, 6-3 in 110 minutes. SEOUL, Sept 23 ― Top seed Jelena Ostapenko powered her way into the Korea Open final today after a tight three-set battle with Thailand's Luksika Kumkhum, moving closer to claim the US$250,000 (RM840,098) title.

The 20-year-old French Open champion from Latvia beat Luksika KumKhum, who had earlier upset the number four seed Sorana Cirstea, 3-6, 6-1, 6-3 in 110 minutes.

The 24-year-old Thai stunned the world number 10 by winning the opening set 6-3 before Ostapenko won the following two sets to reach her third final of the 2017 season.

Ostapenko is a favourite to win the title after her surprise upset win over third-seed Simona Halep at the French Open in June.

Ostapenko will face Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia, who sailed into the final after defeating Richel Hogenkamp of the Netherlands 6-1, 7-6 (9/7) in the semi-final today. ― AFP

