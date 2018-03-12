Organiser to pay LTdL 2018 prize money on time

Le Tour de Langkawi 2018 CEO M. Kumaresan speaks during a press conference at the Palace of the Golden Horses in Kuala Lumpur February 25, 2018. — Picture by Zuraneeza ZulkifliSHAH ALAM, March 12 — The organiser of Le Tour de Langkawi (LTdL) 2018, Ciclista Sports Sdn Bhd has given its assurance that prize money for the prestigious Asia cycling championship will be paid to winners within the stipulated period.

Ciclista Sports chief executive officer, M. Kumaresan said the company had assured the problem of late payment to winners as happened in several previous editions would not be repeated as the organiser had set aside almost RM1 million in cash this time.

“So far, our preparations have reached almost 90 per cent including prize money for all winners and most of all, we must ensure the championship proceeds smoothly without any hitches,” he said.

Kumaresan told reporters after a media conference to announce the sponsorship of LTdL 2018 from several companies with the Terengganu state government contributing RM200,00.

Besides the Terengganu state government, other sponsors are NUR Power, Spritzer, Thule and Givi Asia.

Kumaresan also said the company had received RM12 million in grants from the Youth and Sports Ministry apart from sponsorships from other private companies for the 23rd edition of the leading cycling race in Asia scheduled from March 18 to 25.

He added that all 21 teams involved would be present at the team introduction ceremony on March 16 in Langkawi except Mitchelton – BikeExchange, the Continental team from China who will be joining the race in the first stage from Kangar to Kulim over 147.9 km as they were now taking part in the Tour de Taiwan ending on March 15.

He said the race route was still the same except the fifth stage from Bentong to Cameron Highlands over 169.4km which was expected to be diverted to a longer route due to the poor road condition in Sungai Koyan, Raub.

A total of 22 teams with World Professional Tour, Professional Continental, Continental and national status have confirmed their participation in the 1,341km race across eight states in Peninsular Malaysia.

The LTdL 2018 competition however will only feature two World Tour teams, Dimension Data and Astana while the Professional Continental teams comprised Androni Giocattoli-Sidermec, Bardiani CSF, Manzana Postobon, Wilier Triestina and Bennelong Swisswellness Cycling. — Bernama