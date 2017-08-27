Kuala Lumpur 28°C, Mostly Cloudy

Only silver and bronze from sepak takraw doubles

Sunday August 27, 2017
07:04 PM GMT+8

KUALA LUMPUR, Aug 27 — Malaysia had to settle for a silver in the men and bronze in the women sepak takraw doubles competition, here today.

The 0-2 loss to Myanmar proved costly as the six points collected from three wins against Cambodia (2-0), Philippines (2-1) and Laos (2-0) was not enough for the gold medal.

Myanmar with four wins from as many matches walked away with the gold and Malaysia ended with the silver while the Philippines and Laos were awarded the bronze in the competition held as a round robin format.

The women’s squad who lost 0-2 to Thailand had to be contended with the bronze medal while Myanmar who were beaten 2-0 by Vietnam also settled for the bronze.

In the final, Thailand beat Vietnam 2-1 to clinch the gold medal. — Bernama

