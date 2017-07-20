Ong Kim Swee’s squad beat Indonesia 3-0 in AFC qualification match

Malaysian players celebrate after crippling Indonesia 3-0 during the Under-23 Group AFC qualification match. ― Bernama picBANGKOK, July 20 ― Three goals in the first half by Datuk Ong Kim Swee’s boys were enough to cripple traditional opponents Indonesia at the opening match of Under-23 Group AFC qualification today.

The constraints in terms of centralised training did not dampen the spirits of the Malaysian players who kicked off aggressively to hunt a ticket to the final round of the Under-23 Championship in China next year.

“We started off well and scored three goals in the first half via good set pieces,” he told a media conference after the match at the Supachalasai National Stadium here.

Malaysia’s first goal was netted in the third minute by Muhammad Syafiq Ahmad came as a shock to the opposition team under Spanish coach, Luis Milla Aspas.

Muhammad Jafri Firdaus Chew scored the second gold for Malaysia in the 19th minute to raise the score to 2-0.

Malaysia slotted in the third goal in the 30th minute through a header by N. Thanabalan from a penalty corner which confused the Garuda’s defence.

The Garuda squad under Aspas, who was a former Barcelona player in the 1990s, intensified attacks at the beginning of the second half in an effort to find a goal to lift their spirit.

However, Kim Swee’s defenders successfully staved off attacks after attacks by the Indonesian players.

“We knew Indonesia will attack ferociously in the second half but our players knew what to do and they defended well. They also attacked,” he said.

KIm Swee said the team must go back to the early plannings in preparing to face a stiff fight against host Thailand on Friday at the same stadium at 8pm (Malaysian time).

Meanwhile, Aspas regarded their loss due to their failure to play well in the first 20 minutes of the first half.

“It was exploited by Malaysia who scored three goals,” he said via an interpreter after the match.

He said the red card received by Asnawi Mangkualam in the 68th minute also hampered the team’s plans.

Aspas regarded the next two matches against Thailand and Mongolia as “final matches” which would decide whether their campaign to qualify for the final round of the Under 23 AFC Championship would be successful or otherwise.

The final round of the championship takes place next year. ― Bernama