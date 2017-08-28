Kuala Lumpur 26°C, Thunderstorm

On Twitter, Khairy explains why tickets for SEA Games football final not sold online

Monday August 28, 2017
08:40 PM GMT+8

Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin today took to Twitter to explain why tickets for the SEA Games football final were not sold online. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin today took to Twitter to explain why tickets for the SEA Games football final were not sold online. — Picture by Yusof Mat IsaKUALA LUMPUR, Aug 28 — Youth and Sports Minister Khairy Jamaluddin today took to Twitter to explain why tickets for the SEA Games football final were not sold online, after a massive queue at the Shah Alam stadium turned violent.

In a series of Twitter posts, Khairy said that the government had intended to sell some online as per the usual practice for all games before the final match.

“However, last night I was told that the online payment gateway provider could not guarantee a stable process because of volume.

“They were concerned people would transact payment and not get tickets because of the sheer volume. They could not guarantee stability,” he said.

Khairy added that he had to make a judgment call with the information that he had, and decided to sell all the tickets at the Shah Alam stadium.

“Whether you have tickets or not, what’s important is we rally behind our athletes especially our football team.”

Authorities temporarily suspended ticket sales for the SEA Games football final today after fans turned aggressive while queuing at the Shah Alam stadium.

It was reported that groups of fans broke through barricades forming lines near the ticket sales counter.

This led to a standoff with security personnel, who opted to halt the ticket sales for a while.

Violence has already marred earlier football matches for the 29th SEA Games, after two Myanmar supporters were attacked following their country’s match with Malaysia, among others.

