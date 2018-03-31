Olympic Council of Malaysia to hold general assembly on May 5

Olympic Council of Malaysia president Tunku Tan Sri Imran Tuanku Ja’afar during the press conference at The Royal Selangor Club January 3, 2018. — Picture by Hari AnggaraKUALA LUMPUR, March 31 — The Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) would hold its General Assembly on May 5 to elect new office bearers for the 2018-2021 term.

OCM President Tan Sri Tunku Imran Tuanku Ja’afar, however, noted that the date would change to May 12 if the Election Commission decided to hold the 14th General Election on early May.

“The main thing that we agreed is the date for our General Assembly which will be held on May 5 or just in case, if the 14th General Election is on that date, then we will hold our General Assembly on May 12 to ensure all of our affiliates can cast their votes to choose new office bearers,” he said.

Tunku Imran disclosed this to reporters after chairing the 185th OCM Executive Council Meeting at Wisma OCM, here, today.

He said OCM had to choose three individuals of calibre as the Independent Panel and the Returning Officer to conduct the elections.

They are the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) exco members—Datuk Seri Jahaberdeen Mohamed Yunoos and B. Jadadish Chandra and former Football Association of Malaysia Women’s Football Committee chairman, Brig Gen Datuk Norhuda Ahmad.

Meanwhile, OCM deputy president Datuk Seri Mohamad Norza Zakaria, who was also present at today’s meeting, confirmed that he would be contesting the post of president, but would give more focus on the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Australia, next month.

Mohamad Norza, who is also president of the Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM), explained that he was open if there were anyone interested to challenge him for the post of OCM President.

Tunku Imran had earlier confirmed that he would not be defending his OCM presidency at the coming election after having held the post for 20 years. — Bernama