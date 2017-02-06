Olympic bronze cyclist Azizul eager for action

Azizulhasni Awang celebrates winning the bronze medal at the men’s keirin, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Aug 16, 2016. — Reuters pic PETALING JAYA, Feb 6 — Olympic bronze medallist Azizulhasni Awang will compete in his first races since the Rio Games six months ago at the five-day Asian Cycling Championships (ACC) in New Delhi which begins today.

The 29-year-old Dungun born will compete in the men’s keirin tomorrow and sprint on Friday.

“I’ve been in India since last week and can’t wait to race,” said Azizul. “India is good and this is my third time here. I cant wait to compete for the first time since the Olympics. I want nothing but gold medals in both events.”

Azizul and 34 cyclists, coaches and support staff arrived New Delhi without their coach John Beasley.

Beasley lost his father John Raymond, a legendary cyclist, on Jan 31.

Raymond, who died at the age of 87, rode in the 1952 and 1955 Tour de France.

He was the son of John Joseph “Jack” Beasley who was a leading rider in the 1920s.

“It was a great lost for my coach but he will be there for my race,” said Azizul.

Beasley said: “I’m doing my best to give my dad a proper send off (today).Once that is over, I will board a flight to India and join the team.

“They are family to me and it will be therapy to be with them. Cycling is part of my family’s life.”